Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Patel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Iu Health Physicians Behavioral Health (parkdale Place)6820 Parkdale Pl Ste 115, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 329-7300
-
2
Iu Health Physicians Behavioral Health (illinois Street)11725 Illinois St Ste 325, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 678-3030
-
3
Iu Health Physicians Behavioral Health (meridian Street)8820 S Meridian St Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Directions (317) 865-6922
- 4 6640 Intech Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 295-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is extremely intelligent, as well as caring and kind. He cares not only about my mental health, but about my well being in all areas of my life. He is the best psychiatrist I have ever been too. He gives me his full attention when I meet with him and I could not trust him more. He is an outstanding psychiatrist.
About Dr. Sunil Patel, DO
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235173212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
