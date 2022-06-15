Dr. Sunil Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Patel, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Advanced Medical and Kidney Institute18145 US Highway 18 Ste F, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 810-0888
Advance Medical And Kidney Institute16003 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 810-0888
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
He was very helpful with my situation. Lost and don't know what to expect. Dr. Suheil on my 1st visit took time to talk and explain my issue. I Thank God for blessing me with Dr. Suheil. The Staff are Awesome!!! Thank you Dr. Suheil Patel & Staff.
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.