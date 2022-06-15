Overview

Dr. Sunil Patel, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at A WOMENS HEALTH AND MATERNITY CENTER in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.