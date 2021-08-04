Overview

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.