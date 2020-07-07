Overview

Dr. Sunil Nayyar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nayyar works at Hope Wellness Center in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.