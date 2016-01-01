Overview

Dr. Sunil Naik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.