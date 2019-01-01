Overview

Dr. Sunil Nagpal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Nagpal works at Bronson Internal Medicine Hospital Specialists - Battle Creek in Battle Creek, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.