Dr. Sunil Mirchandani, MD
Dr. Sunil Mirchandani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Berkeley Heights Office1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 769-0100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Excellent Cardiologist!!!!!!
About Dr. Sunil Mirchandani, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mirchandani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirchandani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirchandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.