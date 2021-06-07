Dr. Sunil Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Mehta, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Caromont Neurology815 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr Mehta listens to all of my concerns and takes the time to discuss everything with me. I feel like I leave every appointment with focus on all of my medical needs addressed.
About Dr. Sunil Mehta, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.