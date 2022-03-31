Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Mathews, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Mathews, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Mathews works at
Locations
Neurocenter Texas PA7701 Las Colinas Rdg Ste 260, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 869-3448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
brilliant man who was the first to accurately diagnose my condition
About Dr. Sunil Mathews, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1255437067
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.