Dr. Sunil Mathews, MD

Neurology
3.5 (15)
Dr. Sunil Mathews, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Mathews works at North Texas Neuroscience Center in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
    Neurocenter Texas PA
    7701 Las Colinas Rdg Ste 260, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 869-3448

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Autonomic Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Sleep Study
Syncope
Tremor
Vertigo
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Optic Neuritis
Polymyositis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 31, 2022
    brilliant man who was the first to accurately diagnose my condition
    another brilliant doc lol — Mar 31, 2022
    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1255437067
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews works at North Texas Neuroscience Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mathews’s profile.

    Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

