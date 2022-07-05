Dr. Sunil Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Lal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago Illinois and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Doctors Specialists - Gastroenterology3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 210, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9403
- Doctors Hospital
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
This provider is excellent. He listens, is thorough when explaining conditions. I would definitely return, and highly recommend this physician to family and friends.
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952320236
- Drexel University|Drexel University - Philadelphia PA
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center|Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center - Chicago Illinois
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush Univiversity Medical Center - Chicago Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago Illinois
