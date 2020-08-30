See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD

Sports Medicine
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Kurup works at ABSOLUTELYTHIN in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Absolutely Thin
    15150 Preston Rd Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 934-3231

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 30, 2020
Dr. Kurup is AWESOME! Takes a personal interest in his patients. Very knowledgeable and personable. He responds quickly when contacted and takes the time to explain things. How many doctors do that!? He has helped me and I appreciate it. I recommend him and his office highly.
Bruce — Aug 30, 2020
Photo: Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD
About Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952532988
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kurup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kurup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurup.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

