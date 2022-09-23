Overview

Dr. Sunil Khanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Khanna works at Metuchen Cardiology Associates in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.