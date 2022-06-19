Overview

Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Kaushal works at Sunil K. Kaushal M.d. PC in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diffuse Esophageal Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.