Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Kaushal works at Sunil K. Kaushal M.d. PC in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diffuse Esophageal Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunil K. Kaushal M.d. PC
    1100 S Linden Rd Ste 2, Flint, MI 48532 (810) 733-3194
    Charter Endoscopy Center
    1144 Charter Dr, Flint, MI 48532 (810) 606-5000
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 (810) 606-5000
    Select Specialty Hospital-flint
    401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 (810) 342-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reye's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Abby — Jun 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD?
    About Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1376597369
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaushal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaushal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaushal has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diffuse Esophageal Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

