Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
New Life Heart Care LLC1460 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 862-4151
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 862-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable cardiologist, took care of both of my parents' heart issues. Very professional and kind. Made things very easy and accurate when explaining the conditions to family members. Save my father's life many times.
About Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1194766683
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Cardiomegaly and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.