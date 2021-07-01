Overview

Dr. Sunil Kalla, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.



Dr. Kalla works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Silverado in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.