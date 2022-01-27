Dr. Sunil Kakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Kakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Kakkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Locations
1
Kissimmee311 W OAK ST, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5104MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Poinciana1012 Cypress Pkwy, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5105
3
Dr. Kakkar's Office9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 118, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 504-7933Monday8:30am - 12:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunil Kakkar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992890685
Education & Certifications
- All India Institute Of Medical Science
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
