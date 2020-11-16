Dr. John has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil John, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park9550 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 932-8944Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Southwestern Medical Center LLC9831 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 445-3500
-
3
Advocate Medical Group - South Holland100 W 162nd St, South Holland, IL 60473 Directions (708) 730-2200
-
4
Advocate Medical Group Imaging - 103rd Street1357 W 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 238-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
yes very patient explains everything.
About Dr. Sunil John, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427154665
Education & Certifications
- YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.