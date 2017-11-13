Dr. Sunil Jha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Jha, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Jha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
UT Methodist Physicians Cardiology1211 Union Ave Ste 965, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 763-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jha has treated me for two years know. Though you sometimes have a long wait, when you do see him he takes his time and answers all of your questions. I find his medical skills to be top rate and have complete faith in him.
About Dr. Sunil Jha, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jha accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jha has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jha.
