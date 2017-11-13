Overview

Dr. Sunil Jha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Jha works at UT Methodist Physicians Cardiology in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.