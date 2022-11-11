See All Neurosurgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Jeswani works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UC San Diego Health
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Tri-city Medical Center
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 11, 2022
I had no problems with my surgery. Great Dr.
Deborah — Nov 11, 2022
About Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 15 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1023359494
Education & Certifications

  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
  • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
  • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
  • Wayne State Univ Som
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeswani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jeswani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jeswani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jeswani works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jeswani’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeswani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeswani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeswani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeswani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

