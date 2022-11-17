Dr. Sunil Dwivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Dwivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Dwivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio5223 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Endeavor Clinical Trials LLC8214 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have had two procedures in past five years, have had great experiences both times. Both Dr. And staff are excellent.
About Dr. Sunil Dwivedi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1003854076
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dwivedi speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.
