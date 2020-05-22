Dr. Dogra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Dogra, MD
Dr. Sunil Dogra, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Apollo Interventional Pain Center Inc.6216 Fayetteville Rd Ste 104, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 806-1333
Vidant Roanoke-chowan Hospital500 Academy St S, Ahoskie, NC 27910 Directions (252) 209-3159Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I've been seeing him for many years. He is the very best doctor around. He is very professional, understaning and kind. You will not find a better doctor.
- Anesthesiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
