Overview

Dr. Sunil Dhir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Dhir works at Nancy J Coburn in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.