Dr. Sunil Dhawan, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California.
Center for Dermatology2557 Mowry Ave Ste 25, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (855) 717-1755
Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery995 Montague Expy Ste 111, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (855) 717-1756
Dr Dhawan has removed several skin cancers and follows me closely to make sure I get the care I need. He teaches at Stanford and is very knowledgeable. On occasion wait times can be a bit longer because he does a lot of surgery and he will not leave a mole that needs to be biopsied just to keep a schedule. I know that when it is my turn I get the best possible care without compromise. Dr Dhawan cares a great deal about his patients. On occasion I have had cosmetic procedures done. He is conservative in his approach to cosmetic procedures and the upside to that is all my procedures have had excellent results because he did not try to "do to much" in one procedure. I highly recommend Dr Dhawan.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326018987
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr Of Fl, Inc, Dermatology Mount Zion M C Univ Ca, Internal Medicine
- University California
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhawan speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.