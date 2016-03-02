Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deokule is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Deokule works at
Locations
-
1
Yuma2149 W 24th St Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 223-6948
-
2
Yuma275 W 28th St Ste 2, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 225-2763
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deokule?
This doctor is an excellent surgeon and takes the time to fully answer my questions. He is also very good at using the Goldman tonometer to measure eye pressure.
About Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- Male
- 1184879082
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma Center U Ca San Diego|Shiley Eye Ctr-UC San Diego|University of Otago /Dunedin Medical School
- Medical College Baroda|University of Birmingham
- Government Medical College Baroda
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deokule has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deokule accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deokule using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deokule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deokule works at
Dr. Deokule has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deokule on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deokule speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Deokule. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deokule.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deokule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deokule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.