Dr. Sunil Bhoyrul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Bhoyrul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Bhoyrul works at
Locations
Olde Del Mar Surgical Medical Group Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 570, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-4917Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhoyrul performed a very difficult Hiatal Hernia Surgery on me that others said could not be done with excellent results! I commend him for his honesty & explanation before surgery! He is one of the kindest & most compassionate Dr.s I have met in my 50 yrs. in the medical field. He truly cares about his patients as if they were his family! Excellent Surgeon & exceptional patient care!!
About Dr. Sunil Bhoyrul, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French and Hindi
- 1366559320
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Stanford University
- Aberdeen Royal Infirm
- UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhoyrul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhoyrul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhoyrul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhoyrul works at
Dr. Bhoyrul has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhoyrul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhoyrul speaks French and Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhoyrul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhoyrul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhoyrul, there are benefits to both methods.