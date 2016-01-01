Overview

Dr. Sunil Bhatia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Inpatient Medicine in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.