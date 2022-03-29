Dr. Sunil Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Arora, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Pain Management and Regenerative Medicine1602 Physicians Dr Ste 103, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 442-1200Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I First went to Dr. Arora I had Pain with n My Lower Back for the Past few years, I had 2 Sets of Lumbar Faucet shots and Then a Radio Frequency Procedure. I had a Pain Free year, Just went Back for another Radio Frequency Procedure and doing Great.
About Dr. Sunil Arora, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558366385
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Government Medical College Amritsar
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
