Dr. Sunil Akkina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Akkina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Galion Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Kidney Associates Inc.661 S TRIMBLE RD, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 774-0478
Mid Ohio Dialysis2148 W 4th St, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (419) 747-4039
Huron County Kidney Center290 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 668-2121
Mansfield Kidney Center647 Bally Row, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 775-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Galion Community Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Morrow County Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
TOOK THE TIME TO ANSWER ALL OF MY QUESTIONS AS WELL AS EXPLAINING MY DIAGNOSIS.
About Dr. Sunil Akkina, MD
- Nephrology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1427361765
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Akkina has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akkina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
