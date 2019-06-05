Overview

Dr. Sunil Abrol, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Abrol works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.