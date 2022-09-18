Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Choice Medical - Abraham & Mungcal13010 Hesperia Rd Ste 300, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 843-7873
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have always has great experience with Dr Abraham. He is always interested in what I say. Dr Abraham always answers any questions I have.
About Dr. Sunil Abraham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013161306
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
