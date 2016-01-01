Dr. Bintasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunida Bintasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunida Bintasan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They completed their residency with St Louis University Hospital
Dr. Bintasan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marsha Cain Inc33516 9th Ave S Ste 7, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (206) 995-0727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bintasan?
About Dr. Sunida Bintasan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902022775
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Louis City Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bintasan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bintasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bintasan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bintasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bintasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bintasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bintasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.