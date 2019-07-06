Overview

Dr. Sungwook Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Kim works at MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.