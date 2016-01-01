Overview

Dr. Sunguk Jang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Jang works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Pancreatitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.