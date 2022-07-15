Dr. Sungjin Kuon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sungjin Kuon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sungjin Kuon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Kuon works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Im so sad he's leaving, I feel so secure since I saw him for the first time, he listens, he ask you and then he tells you the why and the medicine he will send you and he check on you to see if you are better, he is in the right profession he is a caring person, I will miss him sooo much!
About Dr. Sungjin Kuon, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124555842
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuon works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuon.
