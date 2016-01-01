See All Pediatric Surgeons in Oakland, CA
Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD

Pediatric Surgery
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Kim works at Pediatric Surgical Associates of the East Bay in Oakland, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and San Ramon, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric Surgical Associates of the East Bay
    744 52nd St Ste 4100, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 428-3022
    Outpatient Services At Childrens Special
    2401 Shadelands Dr Ste 180, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 428-3022
    Kidney Clinic
    2303 Camino Ramon Ste 175, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 979-3470
    Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
    747 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 428-3431
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1902833395
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    • General Surgery
