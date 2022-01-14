Overview

Dr. Sung Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nyack, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Coll Med Kyunghee U, Seoul and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Hematology Oncology Center in Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.