Dr. Sung Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sung Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nyack, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Coll Med Kyunghee U, Seoul and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Hematologyoncology Assoc255 5th Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 480-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome, compassionate, intelligent, insightful and handsome!!!
About Dr. Sung Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841426780
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- Coll Med Kyunghee U, Seoul
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.