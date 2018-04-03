Dr. Sung Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sung Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sung Kwon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
Ocean Medical Center 2nd Floor Wound Care425 Jack Martin Blvd Fl 1, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
outstanding patient care and takes the time to explain to the patient which is not something I am used to. Made me feel as comfortable as possible and I have successfully been through my first surgery with two additional to go.
About Dr. Sung Kwon, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1891767497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
