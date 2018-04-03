Overview

Dr. Sung Kwon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Kwon works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.