Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sung Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Locations
Chicago Office5140 N California Ave Ste 465, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200
Emergency Department5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best cardiologist ever!! Knowledgeable, warm and caring.... superb dr. Super human being!!
About Dr. Sung Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.