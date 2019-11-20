Overview

Dr. Sung Kim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Kim works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.