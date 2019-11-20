Dr. Sung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sung Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sung Kim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Dubin Breast Center2360 Amsterdam Ave Apt M1, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 923-0559
Royal Pharmacy5030 Broadway Ste 2041, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 604-6550
Fpa Urgent Care Center638 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 241-5315Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kim has been great. Yes, his Columbus Avenue office is often crowded, but that is not unusual. More important, he is smart, kind, thoughtful, and skillful, and if he hadn't ordered a C-T, the blocked artery in my leg wouldn't have been discovered and cleared.
About Dr. Sung Kim, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
