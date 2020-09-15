Dr. Sung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sung Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sung Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 614-2745Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim is patient, caring and understanding. He explains radiation treatment well to the patient. He is so so sweet also. Would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Sung Kim, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1164591152
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
