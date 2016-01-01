See All Podiatric Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Bae works at Phu H. Nguyen, DPM, PA in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Phu Nguyen, Dpm, PA
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 309, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-6600
    Select Medical Center
    16601 Ne 6th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 956-2707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093064529
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Larkin Community Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

