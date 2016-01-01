Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Locations
Phu Nguyen, Dpm, PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 309, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-6600
Select Medical Center16601 Ne 6th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 956-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae speaks Korean.
