Overview

Dr. Sung-Ho Bae, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Bae works at Phu H. Nguyen, DPM, PA in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.