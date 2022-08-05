See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seoul National University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Yoo works at Cary Endocrine & Diabetes Center in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cary Endocrine & Diabetes Center, PA
    100 Parkway Office Ct Ste 112, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 378-2332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Hypertension
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Endocrine Disorders
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Tension Headache
Thyroid Cancer
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Very knowledgable. Helped me a lot with my thyroid issues.
    — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD
    About Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093706103
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seoul National University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoo works at Cary Endocrine & Diabetes Center in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yoo’s profile.

    Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

