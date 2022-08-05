Overview

Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seoul National University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Yoo works at Cary Endocrine & Diabetes Center in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.