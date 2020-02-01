Dr. Sung Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sung Choe, MD
Overview
Dr. Sung Choe, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Locations
Covina Valley Urologic Medical Group Inc.421 E Merced Ave, West Covina, CA 91790
Covina Valley Urologic Medical Group Inc1330 W Covina Blvd Ste 104, San Dimas, CA 91773
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was excellent. The staff was very kind. There were many patients who were waiting...I was a new patient I did not expect to be seen before others who were looked very sick. I was very grateful Dr.Choe was polite and considerate.
About Dr. Sung Choe, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1326041427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
