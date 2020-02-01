Overview

Dr. Sung Choe, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Choe works at Covina Valley Urologic Med Grp in West Covina, CA with other offices in San Dimas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.