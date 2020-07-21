- FindCare
Dr. Sung Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Sung Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Overlake Medical Pavilion1231 116th Ave NE Ste 515, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-3050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Overlake Clinics - Acute Care Surgery1135 116th Ave NE Ste 360, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-3050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. Cho was professional from the beginning of my diagnosis to the care I received post surgery. He successfully performed a Whipple procedure on me and I will be forever grateful for his care.
About Dr. Sung Cho, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588822951
Education & Certifications
- MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT