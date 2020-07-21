Overview

Dr. Sung Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Cho works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.