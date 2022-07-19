Overview

Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIBE.



Dr. Morthala works at Sandhills Rheumatology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.