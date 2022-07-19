See All Rheumatologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD

Rheumatology
2.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIBE.

Dr. Morthala works at Sandhills Rheumatology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sandhills Rheumatology LLC
    Sandhills Rheumatology LLC
2233 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 936-7410

Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 19, 2022
    I could not more highly recommend a doctor. Her professionalism, demeanor, kindness, and experience are second to none. Her staff are a joy to be services by. Her nurse Taylor, in infusion, is a complete joy to be around and turns a difficult experience into an enjoyable one. Thank you all for your humor and loving attitudes.
    Rheumatology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1407880941
    University of Pennsylvania
    Drexel U Coll
    Nymh
    UNIBE
    Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morthala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morthala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morthala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morthala works at Sandhills Rheumatology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Morthala’s profile.

    Dr. Morthala has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morthala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morthala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morthala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morthala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morthala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

