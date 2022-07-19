Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morthala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD
Overview
Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIBE.
Dr. Morthala works at
Locations
-
1
Sandhills Rheumatology LLC2233 Clemson Rd, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 936-7410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morthala?
I could not more highly recommend a doctor. Her professionalism, demeanor, kindness, and experience are second to none. Her staff are a joy to be services by. Her nurse Taylor, in infusion, is a complete joy to be around and turns a difficult experience into an enjoyable one. Thank you all for your humor and loving attitudes.
About Dr. Suneetha Morthala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407880941
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Drexel U Coll
- Nymh
- UNIBE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morthala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morthala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morthala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morthala works at
Dr. Morthala has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morthala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morthala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morthala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morthala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morthala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.