Dr. Suneetha Manem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suneetha Manem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suneetha Manem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Manem works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultants Corporation8303 Arlington Blvd Ste 106, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 635-3275
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manem?
She’s a great doctor that listens to her patients. She answered all of my questions and concerns that I had. I was a new patient and she was able to see me on a day she wasn’t taking anymore appointments.
About Dr. Suneetha Manem, MD
- Neurology
- English, Telugu
- 1467611707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manem works at
Dr. Manem has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manem speaks Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.