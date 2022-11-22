Overview

Dr. Suneetha Challagundla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Dallas Cty Hosp Dist Parkland Mem Hosp



Dr. Challagundla works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Floresville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.