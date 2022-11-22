Dr. Suneetha Challagundla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challagundla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suneetha Challagundla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suneetha Challagundla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Dallas Cty Hosp Dist Parkland Mem Hosp
Locations
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Floresville497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 595-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very professional, answers all my questions and reviewed my lab results with me.
About Dr. Suneetha Challagundla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1285836098
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Cty Hosp Dist Parkland Mem Hosp
- Arkansas State Hosp
- Arkansas Med Hosp
