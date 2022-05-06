Overview

Dr. Suneethi Patwari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Patwari works at Convenient Medical and Health Svs in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.