Dr. Suneet Purohit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suneet Purohit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5148Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760781553
- University Of Colorado, Denver
- Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Purohit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
