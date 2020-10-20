See All Cardiologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kukreja works at ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CONSULTANTS in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Advanced Cardiovascular Consultants
    5305 Greenwood Ave Ste 204, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6060
    Monday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Treatment frequency



Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Dr K is an excellent cardiologist and I’m lucky to have him as my doctor. I highly recommend him. He’s thorough, knowledgeable, doesn’t rush you, answers all questions/concerns, professional and personable.
    — Oct 20, 2020
    Dr. Kukreja's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Kukreja

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1760439418
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center--Clinical Cardiology
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
    Internship
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine--Academic Hospital, Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College
