Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukreja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD
Overview
Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Kukreja works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Consultants5305 Greenwood Ave Ste 204, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 882-6060Monday1:00pm - 3:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 3:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 3:30pmThursday1:00pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kukreja?
Dr K is an excellent cardiologist and I’m lucky to have him as my doctor. I highly recommend him. He’s thorough, knowledgeable, doesn’t rush you, answers all questions/concerns, professional and personable.
About Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1760439418
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center--Clinical Cardiology
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine--Academic Hospital, Detroit Medical Center
- Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukreja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kukreja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kukreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukreja works at
Dr. Kukreja has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukreja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kukreja speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukreja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukreja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.